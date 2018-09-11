Menu

Video: Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk barely breaks a sweat to brilliantly shut down Kylian Mbappe in 1v1

Liverpool FC
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk produced an absolutely superb piece of defending for the Netherlands in their defeat to France last night.

The Reds star found himself in what looked a nightmare 1v1 situation with Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe as the pacey attacker raced towards goal.

Van Dijk, however, kept his cool and merely jogged back into the right space before picking his moment and timing the tackle perfectly.

Fans were unsurprisingly impressed as many on Twitter shared the video and one even compared Van Dijk’s defending to Bobby Moore’s famous tackle on Pele.

We’re not sure it’s quite in that league and it didn’t come in as big a game, but this really is world class play from the Dutchman – and perfect preparation as LFC take on PSG in the Champions League next week.

