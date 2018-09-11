Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku got himself on the scoresheet against Iceland after forcing an effort over the line to double their lead.

The Man Utd star was in the thick of the action as he was crucial in the build-up to the opening goal too, with the referee judging him to have been fouled in the box as Eden Hazard stepped up to break the deadlock.

After playing his part in that goal, Lukaku decided to take matters into his own hands as after Vincent Kompany saw his header saved, his compatriot was on hand to pounce as his effort crossed the line before it was cleared away, as seen in the video below.

The 25-year-old was on target against Scotland in the international friendly at Hampden Park on Friday night, and so the international break has certainly been a positive period for him.

In turn, United fans will undoubtedly hope that he can bring his goalscoring boots back with him as they prepare to face Watford on Saturday evening while Belgium look on course to make a positive start to their UEFA Nations League campaign.

Another @premierleague star gets on the scoresheet for Belgium…just! ? Vincent Kompany’s header is saved but Romelu Lukaku’s rebound effort just about crosses the line! Watch live on Sky Sports Football Red Button or follow live here: https://t.co/clJVVjgKuU pic.twitter.com/Elk8jkxihz — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 11, 2018