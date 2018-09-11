Zinedine Zidane fires WARNING to Jose Mourinho as Manchester United speculation hots up

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has fired a warning of sorts to Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho as he continues to be linked with his job.

CaughtOffside have been told Zidane has spoken to United players about expecting to be offered the chance to replace Mourinho in the near future.

And the Frenchman has fuelled this talk now by saying in an interview that he’s ready to get back to work soon after a few months off after stepping down from his position at the Bernabeu.

He told TVE: ‘Certainly I’ll be coaching again soon because it’s what I like downing and what I’ve done all my life.’

This is not good news for Mourinho, who has suffered a poor start to the season with United, losing two of his side’s opening four Premier League games.

Is Zidane the right manager for Man Utd? Yes

No

Don't know View Results Loading ... Loading ...

The Red Devils take on Watford away next in a difficult game after the Hornets’ superb start to the season.

The Portuguese is surely on borrowed time now after failing to really take United forward, and Zidane’s availability will no doubt have some board figures at Old Trafford tempted to pull the trigger now.

Zidane won three Champions League titles in less than three full seasons in charge at Real Madrid before taking a break this summer, and he seems exactly what MUFC need to get them back to their best and get the likes of Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial firing.