Manchester United identify leading candidate to become new director of football

Manchester United have reportedly identified Atletico Madrid’s Andrea Berta as their preferred candidate to become the club’s new director of football.

The Red Devils endured a frustrating summer in the transfer market, with plenty of talk over disagreements between executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and manager Jose Mourinho about targets to come in.

This included big names like Ivan Perisic and Toby Alderweireld, according to the Evening Standard, who add that it seems Berta is now emerging as the strongest contender to fill the position at Old Trafford.

The Atletico chief has overseen some fine signings in Madrid, bringing in the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Jan Oblak, who have improved immensely under manager Diego Simeone.

Berta is also understood to have played a big part in keeping Griezmann from leaving the club and signing a new contract, according to the Standard.

Other names still seem to be in the frame but it seems United may be closer to a decision and will go for Berta if they can persuade him to make the move to Manchester.

The Premier League giants could certainly do with some good news after this difficult start to the season.