Barcelona could reportedly look at Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian as they turn to the transfer market to solve their issues at full-back.

Having sold Lucas Digne to Everton in the summer, the Catalan giants are a little short of depth at the back, particularly on that left-hand side.

Jordi Alba is the clear first choice in that position, but were he to pick up an injury it would likely mean moving a centre-back like Thomas Vermaelen or Clement Lenglet to that side as cover.

Therefore, Barcelona are said to be looking at a number of players who could be ideal as reserves either due to their age of contract situations with their current clubs.

Among those is Manchester United outcast Matteo Darmian, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Italy international has struggled in his time at Old Trafford and seems a player they probably wouldn’t fight too hard to keep hold of if Barca did come calling.

This story comes as Paul Pogba is also linked with the Catalan giants by ESPN and others.

Keeping Pogba would surely be the big priority for United, but in theory they could soon be losing two experienced players in moves to the Nou Camp.