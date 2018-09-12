Barcelona ready to let ‘unnecessary’ Blaugrana star’s contract expire, player looks set to leave club in near future

Barcelona look set to allow Thomas Vermaelen’s contract to run out, something that would allow him to leave on a free transfer next summer.

According to Diario Gol, the Spanish giants have no plans to give the Belgian international a contract extension to keep him at the club for longer, and that key figures of the club’s squad, one of which is Lionel Messi, see the defender as one that is “unnecessary” for the squad to have.

The report also notes that Vermaelen’s deal with Ernesto Valverde’s side is set to expire in 2019, something that means he will be allowed to leave on a free transfer when his contract runs out at the end of the season should he not agree a new one, an event that looks unlikely at this point.

Having signed Clement Lenglet from Sevilla this summer just gone, it doesn’t seem as if Vermaelen will be getting much game time for the Blaugrana this season at all.

With first team regulars Gerard Pique and Samuel Umitit being two of the best centre backs on the planet, it seems unlikely that Vermaelen will be able to jump ahead of the duo, or Lenglet, in the pecking order at the Camp Nou this season.

Vermaelen’s Barca career has been disappointing, with the Belgian failing to make a significant impact for the club since his arrival from Arsenal in the summer of 2014.

Losing Vermaelen certainly won’t be a big blow for Valverde and Co, and seeing him depart next summer would surely see the club dip into the transfer market for a fourth centre back.