Barcelona told to wait until next summer before sealing transfer of €80M European star

Barcelona are going to have to wait awhile before they manage to seal a move to the Nou Camp for Ajax and Holland star Frenkie De Jong.

Diario Gol has noted recently that the Dutchman has been a target for Barca for a while now, and it seems like he’s going to be a target for a little while longer if this report from Don Balon is anything to go by.

The report from Don Balon notes that De Jong is priced at around €80M, and that Ajax Sporting Director Marc Overmars has said that the Spanish giants can make a swoop for De Jong in January, but the midfielder will not be sold by the Dutch giants at that time.

The same report from Diario Gol notes that Barca hope to agree a deal to bring De Jong to the club next summer, and it looks like they might be forced to do that if Overmars is correct.

Despite being just 21 years old, De Jong has already managed to cement his place in Ajax’s first team, an impressive feat considering the fact that they are one of the biggest clubs in Holland.

De Jong, although very talented, may not be worth forking out €80M, as the youngster has only managed to prove himself in one league, and Barca paying that much for him would be seen as a huge risk by many.

Some may see De Jong’s arrival as a necessary one, as with Sergio Busquets now 30 years old, the club are definitely going to have to think about replacing the Spaniard in the not-too-distant future, and De Jong could be the man they’re looking for.