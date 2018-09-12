Chelsea look to have been given a major boost to their rumoured transfer pursuit of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

According to Don Balon, the 30-year-old wants a new contract at the Bernabeu after his fine recent form, but it looks like Madrid have made up their minds not to give him one.

On top of that, Real are described as being likely to replace Benzema with a new striker if a suitable one comes onto the market in the near future, surely leaving Chelsea clear to snap the player up if they still want him.

Diario Gol linked the Blues with Benzema a few days ago, with Arsenal and Inter Milan also mentioned as potential candidates to land the Frenchman.

Arsenal, however, already have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette to choose from up front, so don’t look in urgent need of a player like Benzema, who is older than both of those players and in arguably less convincing form over the last couple of seasons.

Chelsea have a real problem up front, though, with Alvaro Morata struggling since he joined last summer as Diego Costa departed, while Olivier Giroud hasn’t done enough to make himself anything more than a bench-warmer.

CFC may want to keep an eye on this Benzema contract situation as they could land themselves a quality, experienced front-man to aid them in one of their biggest problem positions.