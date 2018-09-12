Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus stalwart out of club, La Liga giants eye up transfer swoop for star

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ‘pushing’ for Juventus star Juan Cuadrado to leave the club in the January transfer window.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that Joao Cancelo is Ronaldo’s preferred option on their right hand side, and that the club seem willing to listen to Ronaldo’s pleas and get rid of the Colombian.

The report also states that Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been interested in the winger in the past, and that La Liga giants Valencia are the team that are willing to push the boat out to sign the former Chelsea star.

Cuadrado’s lightning-quick pace and ability on the ball make him a fantastic option for Juventus to have at their disposal, so it seems weird that Ronaldo would want the 30-year-old gone from the club.

The Colombian international proved to play a fairly big role for Juve last year, as the wide-man managed to bag a total of five goals and 10 assists in all competition to help the club win another league and cup double.

Only time will tell if Cuadrado ends up leaving Juventus, something that could very well see him end up in Ronaldo’s former league of La Liga.