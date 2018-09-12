Bayern Munich have reportedly joined the running for the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder and rumoured Liverpool target Adrien Rabiot.

The 23-year-old is in the final year of his contract at PSG and has been linked with a host of top clubs as he edges ever closer to being available on a free transfer.

ESPN recently claimed Liverpool had made an approach for Rabiot, and the latest from Don Balon is that Bayern have made him a top target in a potential battle with Barcelona as well.

Rabiot could clearly fit in well at a number of these big clubs, having shown plenty of promise whenever used by PSG.

However, the Frenchman hasn’t always been a guaranteed starter at the Parc des Princes so it makes sense that he may be reluctant to sign a new contract with the Ligue 1 champions.

Don Balon state, however, that the club are likely to work hard to try to convince the player to commit his future.

It remains to be seen how Liverpool can compete with so many clubs in the running and so many different variables affecting Rabiot’s future.