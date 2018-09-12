Man City enter race to land £31M versatile World Cup winner who’s been offered to Barcelona

Man City are reportedly eyeing up a move for France and Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard, a player who has also been linked with Barcelona.

According to the Sun, who are re-reporting and translating from Le10Sport, the defender’s solid displays at the World Cup this summer have lead to Man City entering the race for the 22-year-old.

The report from the Sun also notes that Barcelona, as well as other clubs like Juventus and Bayern Munich, have all been linked with the youngster.

Mundo Deportivo have noted previously that the French international can leave Stuttgart for £31M (€35M), and that Pavard has been offered to Barcelona for a transfer.

£31M would be a fair price to pay for Pavard considering the ability and potential the defender has in his locker.

With Vincent Kompany approaching the twilight years of his career, it may be a smart move for City to bring in another defender who can end up replacing the Belgian in their squad.

The Frenchman showed during his time with France at the World Cup this summer that he has bags of ability, as he helped Les Bleus win their second ever world title.

Pavard has been known to be able to play at both right back and centre back, something that could come in handy for Pep Guardiola, who often plays with either three or four in defence.

Only time will tell if Pavard ends up joining City, however with him being offered to Barcelona, one would presume that the Blaugrana are ahead in the race to sign the World Cup winner.