Manchester City are reportedly beginning the search for a long-term replacement for star striker Sergio Aguero for when his contract expires in 2020.

The Argentina international has been a big hit since moving to the Etihad Stadium in 2011, scoring 204 goals in 297 appearances for City and helping himself to three Premier League title victories in the process.

While it’s hard to imagine life at City without Aguero, it seems Pep Guardiola and co. are starting to plan a search for a big-name forward to come in as his replacement, according to the Metro.

One name mentioned as a player Guardiola admires is Tottenham goal machine Harry Kane, who is undoubtedly one of the best finishers in world football.

However, the Metro state this deal would be complicated by the fact that Kane would cost around £200million and negotiations with Spurs would be tricky due to the England international only recently signing a new long-term contract.

Kane, 25, is contracted to Tottenham until 2024, so the north Londoners will be under little pressure to sell for anything less than they want for their star player.

He’d be ideal for City, but it may be that the Premier League champions will have to look elsewhere for their Aguero replacement.