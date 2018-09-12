Menu

“Throw 200 million at him” – Manchester United urged to seal transfer of international star as wondergoal wows these Reds fans

Some Manchester United fans were very impressed by the performance of Real Madrid star Marco Asensio for Spain last night and are now taking to Twitter to urge their club to seal a transfer deal for him.

The 22-year-old is one of the best young talents in Europe and really stole the show for Spain last night with his long-range shooting.

Asensio scored one from range with his hammer of a left foot, though he had his second of the night chalked off as an own goal as it technically rebounded in off the Croatia goalkeeper.

Linked with a number of top clubs in the past due to not always being a guaranteed starter at Real Madrid, it seems these United fans are now eager to see their club spend big on the talented attacker, who’d undoubtedly strengthen this Red Devils squad.

United are short of real spark in attack as the likes of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford, Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial all in their own way struggle to make an impression in Jose Mourinho’s side.

Asensio is capable of filling a variety of roles in midfield and out wide, so it’s little surprise so many United supporters now want to see him at Old Trafford…

