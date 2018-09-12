Some Manchester United fans were very impressed by the performance of Real Madrid star Marco Asensio for Spain last night and are now taking to Twitter to urge their club to seal a transfer deal for him.

The 22-year-old is one of the best young talents in Europe and really stole the show for Spain last night with his long-range shooting.

Asensio scored one from range with his hammer of a left foot, though he had his second of the night chalked off as an own goal as it technically rebounded in off the Croatia goalkeeper.

Linked with a number of top clubs in the past due to not always being a guaranteed starter at Real Madrid, it seems these United fans are now eager to see their club spend big on the talented attacker, who’d undoubtedly strengthen this Red Devils squad.

Marco Asensio vs Croatia last night ?? 1 goal

3 assists

3 shots

62 passes

95% pass accuracy He also had a hand in the Croatia own goal, what a player ? pic.twitter.com/79ZqIY4rHs — BetGOAT (@BetGoatUK) September 12, 2018

United are short of real spark in attack as the likes of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford, Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial all in their own way struggle to make an impression in Jose Mourinho’s side.

Asensio is capable of filling a variety of roles in midfield and out wide, so it’s little surprise so many United supporters now want to see him at Old Trafford…

Like I’ve been saying for almost a year now, Asensio is an absolute baller.

Mans shooting technique is untouchable!!!

Not sure how United didn’t throw 200 million at him ?! — Joshua (@Joshualuvsjesus) September 11, 2018

If United transfer department don't spend every cent they can to get Marco Asensio from Real next season then they are fools and should be sacked. — Pathetic FC (@TrentJokich) September 12, 2018

just watched the spain and croatia highlights… mate the things I’d do to have asensio at united ? — Rajab (@rajabm94) September 11, 2018

United should sign this Asensio boy. — Candido Da Rocha (@Auyo_) September 11, 2018

Asensio to United please ??? — Jonesy (@PhilJonesydinho) September 11, 2018

Asensio playing as right winger for Manchester United would be amazing ???@ManUtd #MUFC — Budi Kasih (@HW_Liang) September 11, 2018