Mino Raiola’s Paul Pogba transfer vow before Manchester United switch in 2016

A report has revealed that the agent of Manchester United star Paul Pogba mapped out a transfer to Real Madrid or Barcelona back when he first moved to Old Trafford in 2016.

United signed Pogba from Juventus, but it’s fair to say the France international has not since managed to hit top form in the Premier League, leading to speculation over his future.

According to the Manchester Evening News, this may have always been part of the plan for Pogba, who had flirted with a move to Real Madrid before opting for the Red Devils.

The report explains that Raiola told his client to try three years in England before a move to Spain, which now seems to be being talked up as his next big move.

Last month, the Telegraph reported that Barcelona would continue to monitor the 25-year-old after this summer, so it certainly seems as though this saga is not dead yet.

The Catalan giants have a history of getting the players they want, having regularly raided the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal for their best players in recent times.

Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho are recent examples of Premier League stars to move to the Nou Camp at their peak, and Pogba seems another who’d made a good fit for the club.

Despite not reaching his best form in a United shirt, Pogba shone brightly for France’s World Cup-winning side this summer and looks an ideal fit to replace Andres Iniesta as a creative force in this Barca side.