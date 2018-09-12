Manchester United transfer blow as CL giants prepared to trigger star’s £178m release clause

Manchester United look to have been dealt something of a blow to their hopes of sealing the Antoine Griezmann transfer any time soon following recent links with the Atletico Madrid star.

The France international is one of the best players in the world at the moment and would be a superb signing to improve United’s current options up front.

However, Diario Gol claim he’s a target for Paris Saint-Germain as they anticipate the possible exit of Neymar, with Griezmann seen as the ideal replacement in attack.

The Spanish outlet states that PSG would have no problem with paying the 27-year-old’s £178million release clause in his Atletico contract.

Don Balon recently linked United as keeping an eye on Griezmann’s situation while Manchester City were also linked with the World Cup winner.

CaughtOffside were also told by sources close to Zinedine Zidane that he’d approached the player about signing him if he were to replace Jose Mourinho as manager of the Red Devils.

It remains to be seen where Griezmann will end up, but few would be surprised if he were poached by a bigger club eventually after such an impressive spell at Atletico since he joined in 2014.

