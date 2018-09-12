Tension seems to be growing between Florentino Perez and Julen Lopetegui amid reports linking Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho with the Real Madrid job.

According to Don Balon, club president Perez is unhappy about Lopetegui not playing a number of his summer signings much so far this season.

The Spanish outlet states that Lopetegui is not likely to take well to being bossed around on team selection, with Keylor Navas preferred to Thibaut Courtois in goal so far, while Mariano Diaz, Alvaro Odriozola and Vinicius Junior are also yet to get a look-in.

This report comes as Diario Gol also recently claimed that Mourinho has been in touch with Perez about a return to Madrid amid his own struggles at United.

The Portuguese spent three years at the Bernabeu between 2010 and 2013, winning La Liga in the 2011/12 season but leaving under something of a cloud the following year.

Mourinho hasn’t really fulfilled expectations at United so far and Diario Gol claim his agent Jorge Mendes doesn’t expect him to last much longer, leading to calls to return to Real.

One imagines if Lopetegui and Perez’s mini-feud continues, there could be a chance for the former Los Blancos head coach to return.