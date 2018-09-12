Manchester United star urged to strongly consider transfer away because of Jose Mourinho

Marcus Rashford has again been advised by a former Liverpool player to consider a transfer away from Manchester United soon.
The England international has struggled for playing time at Old Trafford but struck the winning goal for his country against Switzerland last night.
This prompted Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher to discuss Rashford’s situation, and he was quoted in the Metro as saying he believes he may have to take a step down in order to play more before making it at a big club like United.
Another ex-Red, Phil Thompson, is now saying the same, calling on Rashford to ask ‘big questions’ in the summer if his situation doesn’t improve.
In a somewhat stronger message than Carragher’s, Thompson also stated his belief that United manager Jose Mourinho doesn’t trust the youngster, and that that is a big cause for concern in terms of getting the playing time he needs to develop and improve.
‘He’s a very talented boy… But is he going to fit in at Manchester United? I don’t think so,’ Thompson told Sky Sports.
‘I don’t think there’s a trust from the manager to the player that he can do it on a regular basis. I think that’s why he’s only coming into the team now and again because I don’t think he trusts him.
‘He is only 20 and probably needs more time. I think this season is big for him. Come the end of this season he needs to make a decision.
‘He’s got to start laying regularly. He needs to analyse his game-time. I don’t think there’s total trust between the player and the manager. Next summer big questions need to be asked.’
Rashford first burst onto the scene in the 2015/16 season but hasn’t really kicked on since then, with Mourinho first shifting him out wide and then barely starting him since signing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal this January.