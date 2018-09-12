Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been told he needs to seal a transfer away from the club by former Liverpool defender and pundit Jamie Carragher.

The 20-year-old struck England’s winning goal against Switzerland last night, showing what he can do when given the chance after barely getting a look-in for United so far this season.

Despite breaking onto the scene as something of a wonderkid in the 2015/16 campaign, Rashford’s progress appears to have stalled slightly under Jose Mourinho.

Shifted out wide and more recently onto the bench, Rashford hasn’t had that same run of games up front for his club, and Carragher feels he probably needs to leave Old Trafford to progress.

The pundit pointed to the England ace’s team-mate Romelu Lukaku, who himself had to leave Chelsea as a youngster to go and impress at Everton before later earning his big move to United.

That seems like the path Rashford may have to take as well, but United fans certainly won’t take too kindly to a former Liverpool player advising one of their top youngsters to quit the Red Devils.

Asked if Rashford needs to leave United, Carragher told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro: ‘I think so, yes. In order to play centre-forward for Manchester United you’ve got to be world class.

‘Rashford’s not world class yet. He might be at 23 or 24. So Rashford might have to move away to come back to a top team.

‘I don’t see him ever displacing Lukaku while he’s there. But remember Lukaku at Chelsea, he had to come away to Everton.

‘Then ended up as the top scorer one season at Everton in the Premier League, then gets his move to Manchester United.’