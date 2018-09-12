Video: Chelsea’s Matt Miazga mocks opponent’s height, less brave when taller player challenges him

Chelsea need to recall Matt Miazga immediately after this brilliant incident involving the defender in last night’s clash between USA and Mexico.
The 23-year-old defender has only ever played two games for the Blues before heading out on loan to – where else – Vitesse for two seasons, and then Nantes.
Still, his shithousery levels are clearly elite as he mocked opponent Diego Lainez over his height as the pair had a coming together in yesterday’s game.
In all seriousness, Miazga then looked a bit of an idiot as he immediately turned to the referee once a taller player came along and challenged him.
Here are some video clips and pictures of this bizarre incident…
everyone saying miazga a badass but when someone his own size comesup he looks to the ref pic.twitter.com/c3OxonRzey
— Childish Trillbino (@Edtorr22) September 12, 2018
Quand Matt Miazga "cherche" Diego Lainez durant USA – Mexique. ?? pic.twitter.com/V90dDjdznM
— Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) September 12, 2018