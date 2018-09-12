Sergio Ramos doesn’t want to see Real Madrid star land starting spot with Los Blancos

Despite only joining the club this past summer from Brazilian giants Flamengo, it seems like Vinicius Jr could be on the way out of Real Madrid already.

According to Don Balon, the Spanish giants’ president Florentino Perez is attempting to get manager Julen Lopetegui to find a place for the 18-year-old in his starting XI, however the Spaniard is not refusing to do such a thing.

The report states further that Sergio Ramos doesn’t view the Brazilian as a player who is ready to play in Real’s first team, and that La Liga minnows Real Valladolid are keen to sign the winger.

We agree with the views of Ramos, as considering the club already have players like Isco and Marco Asensio at their disposal, Vinicius shouldn’t be their choice to start on the left hand side of their attack any time soon.

The 18-year-old has only proven himself in one league so far, and him getting first team experience at a different, smaller club would surely be the best case scenario for both Real and the winger himself.

The player is definitely one for the future, however for now, it’s probably best for him to not be starting game in, game out for Los Blancos given his inexperience and the expectation that is on his shoulders.