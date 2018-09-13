Aston Villa may well have been handed a transfer boost as John Terry has confirmed that he will not be joining Spartak Moscow.

Steve Bruce’s side have been dire defensively so far this season, conceding 11 goals in just six Championship games as they’ve dropped to 12th place after a poor run of form having made a bright start.

With Leeds United and Middlesbrough in first and second place respectively having conceded just six goals between them, it tells its own story as to where Villa need to improve if they wish to secure promotion back to the Premier League this season.

Terry was an influential figure for them last year in the heart of the defence, as despite turning 37, his experience, winning pedigree and defensive solidity proved to be valuable.

The Chelsea legend has now confirmed that he will not be joining Spartak due to family reasons, and that could be great news for Villa.

“After considerable thought, I have decided to decline a contract offer from Spartak Moscow,” he wrote on his Instagram page, as seen in the post below. “After assessing this move with my family, we’ve decided this is not the right move for ourselves at this time. Good luck Spartak.”

As noted by The Daily Mail last week, the former England international suggested that he has “unfinished business” at Villa Park after their failed promotion push last season ended in heartbreak with defeat to Fulham in the playoff final.

In turn, time will tell whether or not another year with the Championship giants could be the best solution on the table for the veteran. Bruce could certainly do with bolstering that area of his squad with a player of Terry’s calibre.