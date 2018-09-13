Tottenham have been dealt a double injury setback ahead of their clash with Liverpool this weekend, with Hugo Lloris and Dele Alli both ruled out.

As confirmed in the club’s tweet below, Alli has been sidelined after picking up a hamstring injury while Lloris faces ‘several weeks’ out due to a thigh problem that he sustained prior to the international break.

The two sides face off in the early kick-off on Saturday, with the Merseyside giants looking to maintain their perfect start to the campaign while Spurs will want to bounce back from the disappointment of losing to Watford last time out.

However, Mauricio Pochettino’s men will have to do so without Lloris and Alli, with the former missing that loss against Watford due to his thigh injury and so clearly he hasn’t recovered yet and is still facing some time out.

As for Alli, Spurs have suggested that the England international will return after this weekend, and they’ll certainly be hoping that he has fully recovered in time for their Champions League clash with Inter next week.

Time will tell if he is available for selection or not, but evidently they are not risking him against Liverpool as the last thing that they’ll want is to see him aggravate the problem.

Nevertheless, the absence of the key duo for Tottenham will give Liverpool a boost, as they look to continue to impress and secure an early win against a direct rival for a top-four finish in the Premier League season, albeit they’ll have bigger ambitions especially given their start to the campaign.