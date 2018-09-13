Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho is reportedly keen for his club to beat Real Madrid and any others to the transfer of exciting Flamengo midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable rise in his native Brazil, and has just become capped for the senior team, clearly impressing his fellow countryman Coutinho.

The former Liverpool man is now claimed to be pushing Barcelona to move for him, with Real Madrid also an admirer of the youngster, according to Spanish source Don Balon.

Paqueta certainly seems the style of midfielder who could shine at Barca, who need a little more in that department after seeing Andres Iniesta and Paulinho both leave the Nou Camp this summer.

The Catalan giants have brought in another exciting young Brazilian in the form of Arthur, and Paqueta could be a similarly smart addition for the club for the long term.

Barcelona also have a little edge on Real Madrid in their tradition of bringing through young talent, where Los Blancos tend to prefer big-money and big-name signings to bolster their squad.

Don Balon have previously stated the transfer would likely cost around £44.5million – Paqueta’s release clause at Flamengo.