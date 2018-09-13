€120m Barcelona, Real Madrid target tipped to leave Euro giants in January

Palermo owner Maurizio Zamparini has claimed that Juventus could sell Paulo Dybala in January, with Barcelona and Real Madrid previously linked with the Argentine ace.

The Italian patron knows the forward well having sold him to Juventus in 2015, where the 24-year-old has gone on to establish himself as one of the top forwards in Europe.

With 68 goals in 142 games for the Turin giants, he has played a key role in helping them to three Serie A titles and three Coppa Italia trophies in his time with the club to extend their domestic dominance.

As per Calciomercato though, Dybala was linked with a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid this past summer, and although a switch never materialised before last month’s deadline, Zamparini reveals that the time for his exit could be coming as early as January.

“He’ll leave, because Juventus want to get €120million (£106million). In January, I think he’ll leave for Spain. He has offers in Spain and England,” he is quoted as telling RMC Sport, by The Express. “Juventus have a lot of champions and it’s obviously a reason to cry when a phenomenon like him is not playing.”

The one major concern for Juve fans is that Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo haven’t found the right balance and partnership in the final third as of yet, which in turn has led coach Massimiliano Allegri to leave the former on the bench in the last two games.

Dybala has played just 10 minutes of football against Lazio and Parma combined, and so time will tell if that trend continues, as it could be enough to force him to consider his options.

It seems ridiculous for Juventus to be in that position given his quality and importance to the side, but it will surely be more than enough to keep Barcelona and Real Madrid monitoring his situation in the coming months before the January transfer window opens for business.