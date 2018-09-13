How Loris Karius lost the respect of Liverpool teammates over summer after CL nightmare

Liverpool opted to ship out Loris Karius on loan to Besiktas last month, and it’s been reported it came after he had lost the dressing room over the summer.

The German shot-stopper endured a nightmare end to last season after his blunders in the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev.

SEE MORE: Key Tottenham ace ready to hand Mauricio Pochettino significant boost ahead of Liverpool clash

Naturally, he was visibly devastated in the immediate aftermath over costing his side possible glory in Europe, but if he had hoped to return to pre-season and rebuild his confidence, that was quickly dismissed too after he was guilty of additional mistakes with fans and pundits quick to jump on him.

Eventually, Liverpool opted to sign Alisson from Roma to become Jurgen Klopp’s new first choice between the posts, and Karius soon secured an exit, a two-year loan deal with Besiktas, as per BBC Sport.

Now though, it’s been claimed by the Daily Mail’s Dominic King, that there was a real breakdown between Karius and his Liverpool teammates over the summer which caused them to lose respect for him which meant that it was fundamental that Klopp brought in a replacement.

“This also shows why Loris Karius had to move on,” King writes in his column. “Slowly but surely, his actions led to trust being eroded and, for some, the video he posted to Instagram in July of him exercising and eating ice cream in California was the final straw.

“That was a time for self-awareness, to keep his head down and work but he continued to make himself a story.”

With Liverpool conceding just one goal in their opening four Premier League games this season, albeit stemming from an Alisson mistake, it appears as though things have worked out for them now as they look to seriously challenge for major honours this year.

Whether or not Karius will have a future at Anfield remains to be seen, but for now, the 25-year-old will undoubtedly be desperate to focus on Besiktas, rediscovering his best form and consistency and attempting to perhaps put things right at Liverpool in the future.