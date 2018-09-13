Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson wanted to seal the transfers of Ilkay Gundogan and Marco Reus from Borussia Dortmund.

The German duo would have been superb additions for United if Fergie had stayed on for longer at Old Trafford, but he left in the summer of 2013 after suddenly announcing his retirement.

This is according to his old coach Rene Meulensteen, who revealed this plan in an interview with the Evening Standard about how things might have panned out if Ferguson hadn’t stepped down when he did.

The Scot left United as Premier League champions in 2012/13, but they have suffered hugely since he left, finishing 7th the following year under David Moyes and only getting as high as second since his retirement.

This is despite many big-name signings in that period, but one has to wonder if the additions to Gundogan and Reus to that United squad, with Ferguson staying on, could have set the club up much better to cope with his departure a little later.

‘If Fergie had carried on then we would have had the same squad. We would have added some more quality, probably some more energy,’ Meulensteen said.

‘We were looking at Gundogan from Dortmund and Reus at that time.

‘We were looking at Gundogan – someone similar (to Scholes), who could keep ticking the ball over, thinks quick and has tempo.’