Man Utd could revisit major transfer in January after triggering star’s €80m buy-out clause & offering to double his wages

Manchester United remain interested in sealing the transfer of Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez after bidding for him in the summer.

The France international looks a hugely impressive talent and could be an ideal signing for United right now due to his ability to play either at centre-back or left-back.

Jose Mourinho’s side perhaps need a central defender more at the moment, but Hernandez being able to fill in on the left could definitely be useful as the jury is still out on Luke Shaw to a certain degree, despite his fine form so far this season up until his injury playing for England.

Hernandez clearly seems a top target on United’s agenda, with Marca claiming the Red Devils triggered his €80million release clause in the summer and offered to double his wages, only for him to turn them down.

However, Marca’s report adds that United, Manchester City and possibly other Premier League clubs remain in the hunt and have only put their pursuit off until the transfer window opens again in January.

United fans will hope to see an exciting deal like this for a top young player go through after a quiet summer in which the only major signing they made was Fred in midfield, with Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant not really looking like becoming first-teamers.