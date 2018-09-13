Alex Ferguson told Manchester United to sign Chelsea sensation

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson told the club he wanted them to sign Ethan Ampadu just before his retirement.

The 17-year-old midfielder is now at Chelsea after joining from Exeter, and looks one of the most exciting young talents in the country.

Already a full Wales international, Ampadu looks to have a bright future at Stamford Bridge, but the Manchester Evening News claim Ferguson identified him as an ideal signing for United when he was just 12 years of age.

Obviously this never came about, but it says a lot about Ferguson that he was able to spot such a top talent so early in his career.

It now looks highly likely the Red Devils will live to regret not snapping Ampadu up while they could, with the MEN explaining that the changes made in the summer of 2013 played a big part in the deal falling through.

Ferguson retired that summer and was replaced by David Moyes as manager, while Ed Woodward also first made the move to Old Trafford as executive vice-chairman.