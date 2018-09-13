Man Utd suffer injury blow as in-form star ruled out for Watford encounter

Man Utd will reportedly be without Luke Shaw for their trip to Watford this weekend as he hasn’t recovered from his knock while with England.

The 23-year-old had to be stretchered off with an oxygen mask and neck brace during the clash with Spain last week, with many fearing that he may have suffered a bad injury.

Fortunately, it isn’t serious as the England international returned to training at Carrington on Wednesday, but it’s bad enough to keep him out against Watford, according to The Sun.

It’s suggested that Shaw won’t be risked as he faces concussion tests, and so it’s expected that he may well make his return against Young Boys in the Champions League next week.

Naturally, it will come as a disappointing setback for the player and Jose Mourinho, considering he has established himself as a regular starter at the beginning of the season and had forced his way back into England recognition.

He’ll hope that he can quickly recover from the knock and pick up from where he left off in order to avoid the setback from disrupting the momentum that he was building.

Mourinho will likely give Ashley Young the nod to fill in at left-back this weekend, as the stalwart did so often last season to great effect, and so Shaw will also be wary of his teammate impressing on Saturday evening and potentially keeping him out of the starting XI.

Nevertheless, whether it’s more precautionary or otherwise, it’s suggested that Shaw will not feature against Watford and so his main priority this week will have to be to continue his recovery, pass the relevant tests and get back to action as soon as possible.