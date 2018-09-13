Man City coach Pep Guardiola has been discussing his long-term plans for the future and he has conceded he hopes he can return to Barcelona.

The 47-year-old is a club icon at the Nou Camp, having represented the Catalan giants both as a player and coach with great success.

Having won six La Liga titles and a European Cup amongst many other trophies during his playing career, he followed that up with three league titles and two Champions League trophies as a coach along with countless other honours.

Guardiola has gone on to establish himself as one of the top coaches of all time as he has also enjoyed success at Bayern Munich and Man City too, but now he has revealed that he hopes to go back to where it all began by coaching the Barcelona youth team in the future.

“I will finish where I started; my final steps will be with youth teams. Hopefully, it will be Barca’s,” he is quoted as saying by Goal.com.

Time will tell how far in the future that is, as ultimately having built a great squad at the Etihad which won the Premier League title and League Cup last season, it would be fair to assume that the Spanish tactician will continue to target more trophies in England in the more immediate future.

With the Champions League also on their radar again this season, it remains to be seen how long City continue to enjoy having Guardiola as their coach, but it seems clear that his desire is to return to Barcelona in the future and wrap up his career with the youth side.

Given he’s still only 47, that isn’t necessarily going to be his next job after City as perhaps coaching at international level could also be a challenge he wishes to take up. Nevertheless, it’s hard not to see him end where it all started which would perhaps be the perfect ending to a glorious career.