Real Madrid identify surprise Luka Modric replacement amid Serie A transfer speculation

Real Madrid are reportedly happy to take a somewhat different approach to replacing Luka Modric amid speculation linking him with a transfer away.

The Croatia international has been one of the club’s most important players for a number of years now, and Real are known for often spending big on the world’s top players when it comes to strengthening their team.

However, Don Balon claim that if Modric is to move on soon, either to Serie A or the MLS, Madrid would not actually turn to the transfer market to replace him, but trust youngster Dani Ceballos to be his long-term heir in that area of the pitch.

That’s a lot of pressure on Ceballos, though the 22-year-old does look an exciting talent who could be one of the best in Europe in a few years.

It remains to be seen how Los Blancos fans will see this decision, however, with the Bernabeu crowd used to watching the biggest names rock up at the club, particularly in the Florentino Perez era of ‘Galactico’ signings.