AC Milan transfer news: €30m Brazilian starlet on radar to bolster key area

AC Milan are reportedly keeping their eye on Fluminense youngster Pedro Guilherme, although it’s claimed that they’ll have to splash out €30m in order to sign him.

The 21-year-old is impressing this season, as he has bagged 12 goals and provided three assists in 23 appearances thus far.

However, the crucial factor is whether or not he has the quality and talent to move to Europe and replicate that form, an obstacle that Milan are reportedly assessing.

According to Calciomercato, the Italian giants are monitoring Pedro, and although he’s said to have a €50m release clause in his contract, it’s suggested that a bid of up to €30m could be enough to convince the Brazilian outfit to sell.

Time will tell if Milan make their move, but ultimately it’s an area that Gennaro Gattuso may well have to address sooner rather than later given the lack of quality depth that he has at his disposal.

Gonzalo Higuain will undoubtedly lead the line for Milan this season more often than not, while youngster Patrick Cutrone will play a key role off the bench or perhaps in a two-man attack if Gattuso opts to switch things up.

Beyond that though, after allowing Andre Silva, Carlos Bacca and Nikola Kalinic to leave this past summer, Milan are arguably a little too light given that they’re looking to compete on various fronts moving forward.

That would make a move for Pedro a sensible one, although they must be convinced of his quality before taking what is essentially still a gamble on a young Brazilian player who has yet to prove that he can deliver on a consistent basis at the highest level.