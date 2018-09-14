Arsenal and Tottenham must pay at least £100m for transfer of Man United star due to complicated clause

Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with the potential transfer of Anthony Martial as he could be on his way out of Manchester United, but there’s a big catch.

The France international is an undoubtedly big talent on his day, though he’s had his struggles in his time with United so it’s not so surprising to see him linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

A recent report from the Sun claimed Jose Mourinho had lost patience with Martial, leading to interest from Arsenal and Tottenham.

However, it seems there could be complications with selling the player due to a clause in his contract relating to his move from Monaco back in 2015.

And that is that the Ligue 1 club would take as much as 50% of any transfer fee United bring in from Martial’s sale, meaning they’d have to sell him for at least £100million to make any meaningful kind of profit on him, according to the Sun.

The report goes on to say that United’s preference is for the 22-year-old attacker to join a foreign club on loan in January.

CaughtOffside have been told that Zinedine Zidane has been in touch with Martial about staying with the Red Devils as he anticipates being offered the chance to replace Mourinho soon.