Arsenal team news: 22-year-old starlet set for a return, while four players face fitness tests ahead of Newcastle clash

Arsenal have been handed a boost going into their away trip to Newcastle on Saturday as Alex Iwobi returns to the squad following an illness.

Many fans would be willing to admit that 6 points out of a possible 12 might not represent the start to the season they had been hoping for at Arsenal under new manager Unai Emery, but there have been several promising signs that his new regime will soon garner success for the team.

The Gunners have scored 8 goals in their opening 4 games and looked menacing going forward against every side they have faced so far, including reigning champions Man City and Chelsea. Emery clearly favours a playing out from the back style that revolves around speedy passing and quick transitions, which seems to suit the attacking players in his squad such as Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

However, defensively they have struggled, with Petr Cech yet to keep a clean sheet and shipping 8 goals already, as the defenders in front of him have struggled to adapt to the new playing style the Spanish coach is trying to implement at the club.

The general consensus at the Emirates at the moment is that the team is very much a work in progress, but according to Football London, they will have more options in midfield this weekend as Iwobi makes his return to the fold, after missing the team’s last outing against Cardiff City due to illness.

The 22-year-old starlet had started the season strongly before that recent setback and looks set to resume his duties in the middle of the park alongside summer signing Matteo Guendouzi, who has also been one of the standout performers for Arsenal so far this season.

It is not all good news for the Gunners though, as Sokratis, Danny Welbeck Granit Xhaka and Stephan Lichtsteiner all face late fitness tests ahead of the trip to St James’ Park, following their spell away on international duty with their respective countries over the last week.

Supporters will be hoping for a third consecutive win against Rafa Benitez’ struggling Magpie’s, especially since anything less than three points would see Arsenal fall even further behind their rivals in the race for a top-four finish.