Barcelona are reportedly considering looking to the transfer market to replace star striker Luis Suarez if his form doesn’t improve soon, with Tottenham star Harry Kane a priority target.

The England international is undoubtedly one of the finest centre-forwards on the planet after a remarkable rise in the last few years, and it would not be surprising to see a top club snap him up before long.

Despite Kane’s immense performances for Tottenham, he is yet to win a trophy with the north Londoners and will surely want to be competing for the biggest prizes available in the club game.

According to Don Balon, the 25-year-old is on Barcelona’s radar as Suarez looks a tad past his prime, with fresh blood perhaps needed at the Nou Camp.

The Uruguay international is another big name who’s been one of the best in the world in his position for many years, but Kane seems an ideal player to come in and fill his boots.

Tottenham will surely do all they can to keep hold of him, however, and have shown in recent times that they’re able to keep top talent at the club despite not yet winning major silverware.

Kane has a total of 161 goals for Tottenham and England, many of which have only been scored in the last four years.