Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly eager to see his side raid his old club Real Madrid with an ambitious transfer swoop for midfielder Toni Kroos.

The Portugal international is eager to win the Champions League in his first season in Turin, and has identified his old team-mate Kroos as a key player in helping make that dream a reality, according to Don Balon.

Kroos is undoubtedly one of the finest players in the world in his position after a long and impressive career at the highest level, helping Madrid win three Champions League titles in a row and also playing a major role in Germany’s 2014 World Cup victory.

The 28-year-old could be a crucial addition to help Juve close the gap on Real, who have been so dominant in Europe in recent years.

Having signed Ronaldo from Los Blancos over the summer, this would be yet another major statement by the Italian giants as they look to replace Madrid as the main big boys in the Champions League.