Difference between Football Betting Sites and Online Poker Sites

Playing Online Poker from USA

It is solely dependent on where you are living in the US and which US State you are based as to whether or not you are going to have a hassle free time when playing Poker online, with the country currently going through major changes in regards to the way they look at online Poker sites, we have the bizarre situation where some US States are quite happy to see online Poker sites available to their citizens whilst some US States are against and totally opposed to it!

Checklist for US Online Poker Players

As US Online Poker sites are going through this transition period of turning once illegal online Poker sites into licensed, regulated and fully legal Poker sites, then we thought it would be a good idea for us to put into place a checklist to allow all American online Poker players a way of verifying whether any online Poker site is worthy of their custom and will offer them the best Poker playing environment and one that will not give them hassle, headaches or a nightmare type of playing experience!

US Banking Options– One aspect of playing Poker online that is often one that throws all manner of problems a Poker players way is actually making a deposit or a withdrawal, and as such you need to be assured the Poker site you are going to be signing up to has plenty of available and very easy to use banking options, if it doesn’t then move on and find one that does!

Licensed and Regulated – The actual country where an online Poker site holds a full online gaming license is going to be a major part of you choosing where to play, avoid Poker sites that are licensed in countries you have never heard of, and always checkout the licensing jurisdictions website to double check the Poker site is actually licensed there, as many Poker sites are not licensed nor regulated at all, and that is going to be a major problem should you run into any kind of difficulties when playing there!

Certified Gaming Platform – You will of course be demanding and expecting that the random number generators and the Poker software you are using at any US player friendly Poker site is beyond reproach and completely fair and random, and once again the onus is on your the player to confirm that it is. You will find the better run and operated online Poker sites have been certified and fully verified as offering fair Poker software and platforms and as such you will find details of which company checked their platforms and software on their websites.

Partner Companies– There are many land based gambling related companies who are now joining forces with established online Poker sites and between the two companies they are providing US based Poker players sites at which they can play Poker online, so if you find a well known and trusted land based casino operator for example offering Poker online then you will be in very safe hands and their sites are the ones you should be looking to play at.

Now lets look at Football Betting

