Double Man Utd fitness boost as pair on verge of completing recovery from injury

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho could reportedly be in line to receive a double injury boost on Friday night courtesy of Diogo Dalot and Marcos Rojo.

Neither individual has featured as of yet this season, which would undoubtedly have been particularly frustrating for summer arrival Dalot who is no doubt itching to make a positive first impression at Old Trafford.

He’s been forced to bide his time along with Rojo, but as per the tweet below from freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, via Mourinho’s press conference on Friday, the Portuguese tactician has suggested that the pair are expected to play a full 90 minutes for the U23s side which in turn would give them the green light to push on and fight for a place in the senior squad.

Marcos Rojo and Diogo Dalot will play for the U23s tonight. “If they play the 90 minutes like we expect, then it will be the end of their recovery process and we will consider them ready to be back next week for full competition.” #MUFC ? https://t.co/cckOHhGs0b — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) September 14, 2018

Given United have conceded seven goals in their opening four Premier League games, getting his injured defensive stars back could be a huge boost for Mourinho to bolster his options and allow him to rotate with the Champions League and cup competitions fast approaching.

Whether or not Rojo and Dalot can force their way up the pecking order though remains to be seen as there is still plenty of competition in that area of the Man Utd squad.

Rojo’s experience could be key in shoring things up at the back, while Dalot will be desperate to show what he can offer at right-back after his £19m move from Porto this past summer, as per BBC Sport. That in turn should result in additional competition for stalwart Antonio Valencia moving forward.