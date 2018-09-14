€30m-rated Tottenham ace open to exit as Italian giants linked with swoop

Juventus have reportedly been given the chance to sign Mousa Dembele from Tottenham as he appears open to a move away from north London.

The 31-year-old has gradually returned to a prominent role in Mauricio Pochettino’s line-up after easing back into the side following his World Cup exploits earlier this summer.

Having started the last two games for Spurs, it would appear as though the Belgian international remains settled in north London and is set to play a key role for the club moving forward in their bid to win major honours.

However, according to Calciomercato, it’s been claimed that Dembele has in fact opened the door to a potential move to Juventus by offering himself to the Serie A champions.

It’s added that both Napoli and Inter were keen in the summer, but a €30m price-tag from Tottenham seemingly put them off pushing ahead with a swoop for the combative midfield ace.

Time will tell if Juve are keen on securing a move, although it’s noted that Dembele’s wages could be another stumbling block in making a deal happen.

Further, given Massimiliano Allegri already the likes of Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Emre Can and Blaise Matuidi to select from in midfield, whether or not the Italian tactician needs additional reinforcements in that department is for up debate.

Juve will undoubtedly offer Dembele a better opportunity of winning trophies at this stage of his career given that they’re aiming for an eighth league title in a row as they continue to dominate domestically.

Nevertheless, whether or not a move makes sense for all parties is debatable and regardless of reportedly offering himself to Juve, it may not be enough to convince the Italian giants that it’s a beneficial move in the long term.