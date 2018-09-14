Gareth Bale moves to block Real Madrid sealing major forward transfer

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has reportedly spoken to the club about the potential transfer of Paulo Dybala, making it clear he doesn’t want them to sign the Juventus forward.

The Wales international seems keen to assert himself as the main man at the Bernabeu this season following Cristiano Ronaldo’s summer switch to Juventus.

Don Balon now claim Bale wants to remain a focal point in the Madrid side and that he is therefore not keen on the potential threat posed by Dybala were he to join the club as well.

The Argentina international has long been regarded as one of the top up-and-coming attacking talents in the game, though he’s slightly struggled in recent times at Juventus.

Ronaldo joining this summer perhaps puts his future further into doubt, but Don Balon claim Bale does not want to see him rocking up to the Spanish capital any time soon.

It remains to be seen how much influence the 29-year-old could have over a decision like this, and Real may certainly feel they need a little more up front after selling as important a player as Ronaldo this summer.