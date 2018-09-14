‘Good dive, maybe a yellow card’ – Jose Mourinho jokes about taking tumble at Wembley

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho was left rather red-faced last week after he fell over at Wembley while trying to make his way to his seat.

The Portuguese tactician was perhaps on a scouting mission to see how his stars fared on international duty as England took on Spain in London.

Unfortunately, as seen in the video below, he was captured taking a fall while trying to step over a roped off area but luckily he didn’t appear to suffer any injuries and quickly continued on his way.

Speaking about the incident in his press conference on Friday morning, he joked that he was trying to purposely give the media something to write about on him while poking fun at himself by suggesting his ‘dive’ deserved a yellow card.

Given his recent spiky interviews and press conferences, namely after the defeat to Tottenham when he demanded more respect for his achievements in the game, this was a far cry from that as the pressure has seemingly lifted over the international break.

All jokes aside though, Mourinho will be fully focused on making sure his side build on their win over Burnley before the break and build some momentum when they face Watford on Saturday evening.

