Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe is reportedly ready to seal a transfer to Real Madrid next summer if Neymar stays at the Parc des Princes.

In a stunning revelation from Don Balon, the France international is said to be keen to get away from Neymar’s shadow at PSG and become more of a star in his own right.

Mbappe would be a superb signing for any top club after his remarkable rise in the last few seasons, and seems ideal to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at the Bernabeu after his move to Juventus this summer.

Still, it’s quite a shock that the 19-year-old isn’t so keen on continuing to play alongside Neymar at PSG, with the duo forming quite a partnership in their short time playing together.

Don Balon claims Real Madrid are keen on Mbappe, so they will no doubt feel this could be a big boost to their hopes of landing the talented teenager.

Los Blancos have a history of bringing in the best players in the world and Mbappe would be one of their finest Galactico purchases of all if they could pull it off.