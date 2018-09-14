With the Champions League getting underway next week coupled with cup competitions on the horizon, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be eager to recover his injured stars.

The Reds have made a positive start to the new campaign with four wins in as many games in the Premier League, but their squad will undoubtedly be tested as the weeks progress.

In turn, with a showdown with Tottenham to prepare for this weekend, followed by their Champions League opener against Paris Saint-Germain next week, the German tactician may well have to consider rotating and picking the best sides to face the opposition.

That would require having options at his disposal, and although he has confirmed that Simon Mignolet is now back available after a finger injury to offer crucial back-up to Alisson, Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana aren’t quite there just yet.

As seen in the tweet below from freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, Klopp has revealed that Lovren is expected back in the “coming weeks”, while Lallana could be back “next week”, in his press conference on Friday ahead of the Spurs game.



Lovren [pelvis] is ruled out but Klopp is “pretty sure” he will return in the coming weeks. Mignolet has overcome a minor finger injury while Lallana [groin] is in a “good way” but will miss out on Saturday and in the UCL. “Maybe next week.” #LFC ? https://t.co/cckOHhGs0b — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) September 14, 2018

That’s good news for the Reds as they’re seemingly edging closer to a near fully-fit squad, with Lovren in particularly a fundamental figure albeit Joe Gomez has impressed in his absence next to Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the defence.

Klopp will arguably welcome such a selection headache though, and so it remains to be seen if the proposed timelines above are accurate.