Manchester United dealt fresh injury blow as first-team star forced off in U23s comeback

Manchester United have been dealt a potentially major injury blow this evening as defender Marcos Rojo reportedly hobbled off for the club’s Under-23s.

The Argentina international returned from the World Cup injured and was yet to play for United this season.

However, his comeback has been marred by picking up yet another knock, as the Sun claim he had to hobble off, with pictures supporting that.

United could really do without more injuries to defenders after an unconvincing start to the season, in which they’ve already lost two of their opening four Premier League games.

Jose Mourinho could perhaps do with more options at the back as the likes of Victor Lindelof have struggled to impress, even leading to the United manager fielding midfielder Ander Herrera in defence in the recent 3-0 home defeat against Tottenham.

Still, it may now be that the Red Devils will have to wait a little longer before having Rojo as an option again.

Despite not usually being a regular in his time at Old Trafford, the former Sporting Lisbon man has generally been solid whenever called upon by Mourinho.