Jose Mourinho instructs Manchester United to launch £98million bid for quality transfer

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly calling on his club to back him in the transfer market with a big bid for Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi.

The Argentine is being linked with the Red Devils by Ole Magazine, as reported by AS, who state the club could pay as much as £98million for the prolific marksman.

Icardi has shone in Serie A in recent times, scoring 107 goals in 183 games in total for Inter, including 29 in 34 in the Italian top flight last season.

United already have Romelu Lukaku as their main centre-forward, but some would argue that Icardi could actually be an upgrade in that position as the club generally struggles to hit top form.

Mourinho failed to deliver a trophy last season as his side lost the FA Cup final to Chelsea and finished a very distant second to Manchester City in the Premier League.

A quiet summer then followed, so it seems likely a big investment like this is needed for the team to finally move forward.

It remains to be seen, however, if Icardi would particularly fancy the move at the moment with the Red Devils looking in such disarray.