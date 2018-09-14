Manager shuts down Manchester United manager job links

Wolves manager Nuno Santo has given a blunt response to questions over links with him and possibly replacing Jose Mourinho as manager of Manchester United.

It was recently claimed by Bild, with translation from the Daily Express, that Santo was alongside Zinedine Zidane as a name on United’s radar after their difficult start to this season.

The 44-year-old has done a fine job with Wolves, leading them to promotion from the Championship in some style last season and making a decent start to life in the Premier League as well.

Mourinho, meanwhile, arguably looks a spent force after failing to truly take United forward, so it’s little surprise to see talk of a potential change.

Santo, however, was not keen to even discuss the rumour in his press conference, with the Metro quoting him as bluntly shutting down the speculation in order to fully focus on his job.

‘You know me, I don’t talk about that. It doesn’t make sense,’ he said.

‘Now is not the moment to even think. I totally ignore that.’

United take on Watford this weekend and will need a good result to prevent more talk of Mourinho’s exit surfacing again.