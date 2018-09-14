Pep Guardiola reveals Man City talisman’s huge €250m release clause

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that Kevin De Bruyne has a massive buy-out clause in his current contract at the Etihad.

The Belgian joined City back in 2015 from Bundesliga giants Wolfsburg and has since gone on to make 143 appearances for the club, scoring 35 goals. The 27-year-old has quickly established himself as one of the best midfielders in Europe during his time in Manchester, building on the promise he showed during his previous spell in England at Chelsea between 2012-2014.

De-Bruyne picked up his first Premier League title last season as a key part of Guardiola’s starting XI and transferred that form onto the international stage with Belgium over the summer at the World Cup.

The midfield maestro was fantastic as Roberto Martinez’ men reached the semi-finals in Russia, ultimately finishing in third place after beating England in their final play-off match.

Upon returning to the Etihad for pre-season, De Bruyne was ready to once again have a huge impact as City kicked off their title defence, but he suffered ligament damage in his knee mid-way through August after an incident in training, which saw him ruled out of action for three months.

In his absence, City have not been at their free-flowing best, drawing against Wolves at Molineux before scraping past Newcastle United with a 2-1 win just before the international break.

De Bruyne is arguably the most crucial part of Guardiola’s set up and supporters will be willing him to return as quickly as possible as the tough games start to come thick and fast in the coming weeks.

The Spanish coach admitted as much in an interview with Universo Valdano on Thursday – as per Metro Sport, stating that the Belgian is not for sale before revealing the €250 million release clause in his current contract.

Guardiola said to reporters: “He’s very good. He’s a very dynamic player.

“[Leeds United boss] Marcelo Bielsa told me he was his favourite player. He does everything.

“The other day, I met his parents and you often understand how the children are when you know the parents.

“He’s an incredible boy. The clause is €250m. I’m sorry, he’s not for sale.”

City continue their 2018-19 campaign on Saturday against newly-promoted Fulham at the Etihad, where they will be expected to win comfortably to keep the pressure on at the top of the table.