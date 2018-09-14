Tottenham injury blow as influential ace could miss Inter clash in Champions League

Tottenham face two crucial fixtures in the space of a week as they take on Liverpool and Inter hoping to make an early statement in both competitions.

Aside from their slip-up against Watford prior to the international break, Tottenham had started the season well and a key factor in that was Mauricio Pochettino’s ability to field a consistent starting line-up

However, that doesn’t look likely to continue in the coming week as with games against Liverpool and Inter in the Premier League and Champions League respectively, the club confirmed in their tweet below that Hugo Lloris and Dele Alli will miss the clash with the Reds.

Speaking to reporters about the latter though, Pochettino has suggested that Alli may well also be absent when Tottenham kick-start their Champions League campaign with a trip to Inter on Tuesday, similarly to Lloris who is expected to be out for some time yet.

“Disappointed, because we’re going to miss him for this game, and possibly Inter Milan in the Champions League, but it is not a big issue,” he told reporters, as per Sky Sports.

That is far from ideal for Spurs as Alli has proven to be key so far this season, albeit he’s only managed to score one goal in four league outings.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether or not his absence now proves costly in two huge back-to-back games, as Pochettino will undoubtedly be hoping that the England international’s hamstring injury doesn’t keep him sidelined for much longer.