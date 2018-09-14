Tottenham and Liverpool meet in this weekend’s big Premier League clash, so here’s our best effort a combined XI of two major players in this season’s title race.

It’ll be an intriguing clash at Wembley, with Spurs winning this fixture 4-1 last season, but Liverpool improving hugely since that day.

This one looks too close to call, and it’s very even as one team edges it 6-5 in terms of players making it into our combined XI.

Read on to find out who made the cut…

GK: Alisson

He may be new to the Premier League, but going on his fine start at Liverpool and what we saw of him at Roma, Alisson looks the superior option to Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris at the moment. Just.

CB: Virgil van Dijk

A superb signing by the Reds, Virgil van Dijk has been immense since his move from Southampton in January and gives the team a much better chance of not capitulating to Harry Kane and co. like they did last season.

CB: Jan Vertonghen

Another of the Premier League’s most solid defenders, Jan Vertonghen remains a key part of Mauricio Pochettino’s side and makes our combined XI.

RB: Kieran Trippier

One of England’s World Cup heroes, Kieran Trippier is one of the most improved players in the country and a superb attacking outlet for Spurs from the back.

LB: Andrew Robertson

Ditto Andrew Robertson on the left-hand side, with the Scotland captain coming on leaps and bounds since joining Liverpool last summer, establishing himself now as one of the finest full-backs in Europe.

CM: Mousa Dembele

A quality player who’s still up there with the most naturally gifted in the Premier League, Mousa Dembele arguably remains one of the most under-rated figures in this Spurs squad.

CM: Naby Keita

A superb summer signing, Naby Keita has really looked the part for Liverpool since joining from RB Leipzig, where he caught the eye as one of the top up-and-coming talents in Europe.

AM: Mohamed Salah

After a stunning season last term, there’s no way we could leave Golden Boot and PFA Player of the Year winner Mohamed Salah, who will be one looking to make a real impact in this weekend’s big game.

AM: Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane is another exciting member of this Liverpool attack that is capable of tearing apart the very best defences in Europe. Leaving out Roberto Firmino in this XI was not easy, but on current form the Senegal international certainly edges it.

AM: Dele Alli

Perhaps not at his best at the moment, but Dele Alli is an immense young talent who more than deserves a spot in this combined line up.

CF: Harry Kane

And finally, goal machine Harry Kane leads the line up front in our XI, with the England hit-man always seeming to find the back of the net against Liverpool.

Liverpool and Tottenham combined XI in full…