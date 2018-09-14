Triple boost for Jurgen Klopp ahead of Liverpool clash with Tottenham

Liverpool will reportedly be at near full strength for their clash with Tottenham on Saturday after flying their Brazilian trio back on a private jet.

The Reds have made a fine start to the Premier League campaign, winning all four of their games thus far while scoring nine goals and conceding just one.

In turn, Jurgen Klopp will be hopeful that the international break hasn’t disrupted their early momentum and that they’ll be able to pick up from where they left off.

According to The Mirror, they’ll have a great chance of doing so given Klopp will be able to call upon his Brazilian trio of Roberto Firmino, Alisson and Fabinho after they were flown back on a private jet following their international friendly in the USA on Wednesday.

Both Firmino and Alisson have been tipped to start against Spurs at Wembley, with Fabinho yet to feature since his move to Anfield this past summer, as all three arrived back in England and will take part in full training on Friday to ensure that they’re available for selection.

That’ll be music to the ears of Klopp who will no doubt hope to avoid any absences in the coming weeks as Liverpool attempt to build on their impressive start to the season and kick on to really compete for major honours this year.

In contrast, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has various injury concerns ahead of this weekend’s showdown, as detailed in the tweet below.

Hugo Lloris and Dele Alli are both set to miss out, and so coupled with Liverpool’s team news boost above, the confidence will certainly be higher in the Reds camp compared to Tottenham’s ahead of their all-important early encounter.